TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,523 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

