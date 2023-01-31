TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,427 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Datadog worth $35,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 355,525 shares worth $26,240,291. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.