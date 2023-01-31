TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $34,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.40.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

