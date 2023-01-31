Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

