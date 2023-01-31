Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Livent stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.