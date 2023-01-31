Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

