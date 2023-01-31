D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GRMN opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
