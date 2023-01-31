Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

WM opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

