Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $442.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 276.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,176 shares of company stock worth $6,036,438. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

