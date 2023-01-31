Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.1 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

