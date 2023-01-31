Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $845,781.14

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $845,781.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

