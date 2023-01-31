Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $36.77 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $36.77 or 0.00160649 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

