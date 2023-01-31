Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,558,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.