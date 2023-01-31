Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Holdings Lowered by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDI. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $149.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $139.27 and a 1 year high of $175.80.
