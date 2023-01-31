Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,052,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

