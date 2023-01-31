Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0643 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $33.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00084949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00057259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024933 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,309 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,309.421402 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06441335 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $40,262,011.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

