Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 387 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,930,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

HUM stock opened at $484.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.69 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.