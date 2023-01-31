CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 476 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $99.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

