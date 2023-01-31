CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

