CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,920 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

