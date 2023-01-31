Inspire Investing LLC Invests $294,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Generac Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile



Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

