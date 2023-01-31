Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $494,315,000 after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,457,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Stryker Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

