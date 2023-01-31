Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,365,000 after acquiring an additional 227,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

