Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

