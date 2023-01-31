Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 54,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 557,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

