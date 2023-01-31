Windsor Group LTD Sells 367 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $433,667,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

