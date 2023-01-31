JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 226,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

