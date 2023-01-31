JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after buying an additional 259,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

