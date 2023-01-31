JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,667,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

