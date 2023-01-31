Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

