Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WHR opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $211.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

