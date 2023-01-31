Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE WHR opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $211.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
