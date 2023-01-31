Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 38.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

