Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.