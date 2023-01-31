JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.7 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.22. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

