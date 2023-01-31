News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of News stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. News has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in News during the first quarter valued at $98,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

