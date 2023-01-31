Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,027 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

