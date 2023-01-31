Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 952,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.