TD Asset Management Inc. Has $36.47 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,851,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,917,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,972,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

