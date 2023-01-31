Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.81 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after buying an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Textron by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 385,477 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Trading Down 2.3 %

TXT opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

