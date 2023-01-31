TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,392 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $37,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.