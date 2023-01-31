TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,103 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $26,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,655.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

