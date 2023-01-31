TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $35,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

