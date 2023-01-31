The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $32,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,783,000 after buying an additional 94,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 231,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

