Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 5,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $417,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 5,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $417,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,565 shares of company stock worth $16,333,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

