Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Fiserv stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

