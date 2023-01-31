Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,200 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.4 %

Kimco Realty Company Profile

NYSE KIM opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.