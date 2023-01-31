SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $29,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $293.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

