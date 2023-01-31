TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after buying an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,403 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 410,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

