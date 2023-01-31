Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jabil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,233. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

