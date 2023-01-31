BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,764 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

