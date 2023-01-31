Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.